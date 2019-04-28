KOLB, Raymond Edward Raymond E. "Sugar Ray" Kolb, 96, of Stuart / Hobe Sound, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY October 27, 1922, a retired sugar salesman / broker, Ray attended Queens College before enlisting in the Army during World War II. He was a decorated veteran receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Bronze Arrowhead, and the World War II Victory Medal. He fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines, which was one of the final victories that secured the victory for the Allies. He was a senior cryptographer, responsible for coding and decoding secret communications and classified messages. At the time of his Honorable Discharge, Ray had achieved the rank of Sergeant. While attending a USO dance in New York, Ray danced with a beautiful, lively, long haired brunette named Hilda Jennie Olson. After some dancing lessons, Ray asked Hilda out on a date, and the rest is our family history. They were married June 13, 1948 and remained married for 70 years until his passing. He spent the 1950's and 60's living on Long Island and working on Wall Street. He moved his family to North Palm Beach, FL in 1968, and managed the Florida Sugar Refinery until he retired in 1985. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Hilda "Jennie", three children Edward (Toni), Christine Broedell (Joe), and Jeffrey; seven grandchildren Jason (Melissa), Cassie (Aaron), Michael, Kim Syler (Mike), Amanda, Brian and Alicia; two great-grandchildren Dennis and Penelope. Ray loved to play golf and tennis, fishing and dancing at a ballroom level with his wife Hilda. He developed a talent for painting in his 70's which he continued until his passing. He became very accomplished with oils and acrylics to the level of participating in shows and selling his artwork. He was very active in the Fine Arts League of Hobe Sound and the Men's Tennis Association at Eaglewood in Hobe Sound. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Christopher Church in Hobe Sound. Ray was devoted to his family and was most kind, generous and compassionate in every way. A true gentleman in everything he did, still opening the car door for Hilda until he could drive no longer. He will be greatly missed by his family and anyone whose life he touched. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Please visit (www.martin-funeral.com) for comments and condolences. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary