Griggs, Raymond
Raymond Ray Griggs, of Tequesta, Florida, passed away suddenly on January 26, 2020 at the age of 87. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Ray was born on December 14, 1932 and was raised in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Ray joined the Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean War. After 4 years in the Navy he joined the Florida State Troopers and served there until 1967. In 1973 Ray went to work for Bev Smith Used Cars which later became Bev Smith Ford and eventually Mullinax Ford in Lake Park. He worked there for 45 years. His passion was car sales and was always considered one of the best automotive sales people in the region. Ray loved his job and his personalized approach to assisting customers even after the sale kept him at the top of his profession. His returning customers through the years were a testament to his caring, tireless commitment to providing exceptional service.
Ray never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone at any time. Everywhere he went someone always knew him. Ray felt his family was his greatest achievement. His love and devotion to every member of his family was always evident.
Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years Jayne, daughter Jayne, son Scott, son-in-law Ed, and daughter-in-law Debbie. He has seven grandchildren and lots of great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 9:30AM, beginning at the chapel (not the cemetery) at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Rd, Lake Worth, FL. All are welcome to attend.
Please leave your memories of Raymond or your condolences to his family through the chapel's website:
www.palmbeachnationalchapel.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020