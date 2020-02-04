|
Slattery, Jr., Raymond M.
Raymond "Ray" M. Slattery, Jr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Jupiter, FL, on January 31, 2020. Ray is survived by his beloved wife Geraldine Elizabeth (née Bledsoe) of 69 years, his four children Raymond (Susan) of Toronto, Canada, Karen (Raouf Grissa) of Doylestown, PA, Kenneth (Mary Ellen) of Annandale, VA, Fay (Antonio Eppolito) of Alexandria, VA and grandchildren Michael (Anna), Brydne, Cécilia, RB, Peter, Julia and Emma, as well as his sister Elizabeth Ryan, many nieces and nephews and scores of friends and colleagues.
Ray was born in Orange, NJ in 1929 and graduated from Montclair High School. Upon graduation, he began his 44 year career at Prudential Insurance Company. He served with distinction in the United States Army from 1951-1953, stationed in Trieste, Italy.
Raymond spent his entire professional career at Prudential Insurance Company, retiring in 1991 as Vice President. He met the love of his life, Gerry, in his first year at Prudential, where they were co-workers. Ray's career took the family to a variety of places and he and Gerry created homes in New Jersey, Toronto, Minneapolis and Bryn Mawr, PA. Ray was a rare and special man: a true gentleman who was always selfless, kind, courteous, ethical, generous and thoughtful. These qualities made him both inspiring and deeply loved by all who knew him. His greatest love, however, was for his wife Gerry. They had an epic and true love that weathered all the storms of life during their 70 years together. Ray and Gerry moved full-time to Jupiter in 2000. In retirement, Ray pursued his passion for golf, family and traveling the world with Gerry. They created a Florida home for all three generations of Slattery's to love, laugh and spend time together.
The family will organize A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Ray's memory can make a donation to Jupiter Medical Center, where he received care over the years.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020