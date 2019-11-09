|
Roy, Jr., Raymond Serge
Raymond Serge Roy, Jr. was born in Detroit, MI, and over his seventy-eight years visited all fifty U.S. states and six of seven world continents. He turned his passion for travel and history into a forty-two-year career in education, during which he nurtured and inspired two generations of students. In nine different schools, he stood at the head of the classroom, imparting to students of all grade levels, from kindergarten through high school, what wonders awaited them outside of history and English textbooks. His leadership abilities elevated him from teacher to headmaster, at Saint Michael's School (now The Pine School) in Stuart, FL, Gross Pointe Academy, Grosse Pointe, MI, Gulf Stream School, Gulf Stream, FL, and Fisher Island Day School, Miami, FL. Raymond Roy's students knew well his love of the game. No challenge, internal or external, was too great. He trained for and completed ten marathons, including qualification-only Boston, and won national medals as a triathlete. He coached football, basketball, and baseball--and brought the sport of lacrosse to the state of Florida. Raised in West Palm Beach and educated in the South, at Mobile, Alabama's Spring Hill College (BA), and Florida Atlantic University (M.Ed.), he was an enthusiast of Florida athletics, especially the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins. His favorite season was fall-football season. His loving wife of fifty-four years, Karen, and his devoted daughter, Denise, will miss him this fall, and always. Raymond Roy was predeceased by his son, Jason. He is also survived by brother Douglas Roy, M.D., sisters Patricia Hayward, Roberta Downes, Claire Taylor, and Connie Roy-Fisher.
