Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 832-5171
Regina T. DOLL

DOLL, Regina T. Regina T. Doll, of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on June 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rudolph P. Tomasello and worked with him from 1974 until his death in 1997. Her early career was in teaching in the Palm Beach County School system in the Boca Raton area. She is survived by her son Charles R. Doll (Tracy), grandson Casey Doll, and numerous family members and friends. Regina lived a wonderful, happy, and productive life. At the request of the deceased no service is to be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2019
