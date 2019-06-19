|
|
Etienvil, Renald
Renald Etienvil, 57, of Lantana, FL, passed away on June 10, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 7:00PM until 9:00PM at House of Grace Church of Nazarene, 128 North C Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at House of Grace Church of Nazarene, 128 North C Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019