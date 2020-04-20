|
|
Jensen, Renate
Renate Jensen "Renee", 85, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Tenafly, NJ, beloved wife of the late Carl Jensen, died April 16, 2020. Renate is survived by sons, Eric (Lisa) of North Palm Beach and Lars (Wendy) of Falls Church, VA, and grandchildren, Annika Murphy, and Austin and Tyler Jensen.
Immigrating to New York from Germany in the 1950s, Renate, with her husband Carl, owned and operated Jensen's Delicatessens in Brooklyn. Earlier in her career, Renate worked for Eastern Airlines in New York and Miami. Renate was an avid gardener, runner, and skier for most of her life. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her Florida retirement, she was active at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church of Juno Beach, the American German Club of the Palm Beaches, Mounts Botanical Gardens, and the Amara Shrine in Palm Beach Gardens.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. For online condolences, please visit (www.dignitymemorial.com). Donations in her name can be made to the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 13301 Ellison Wilson Rd, Juno Beach, FL 33408.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020