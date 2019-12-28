|
|
Guglielmi, Renato
Renato Guglielmi, 81, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Penna San Giovanni, Italy on November 16, 1938, Renato attended college, obtaining a degree in Hospitality/Food and Beverage and was a Sommelier. This led him to work in Italy, England, The Bahamas, Mexico and America. Renato was a devoted Catholic and volunteered in many different aspects of his community. He enjoyed traveling, reading, scuba diving, telling stories of his global adventures, spending time with his family and friends and taking care of his beloved dogs. Renato is survived by his daughter, Sonia Jonczyk, his son, Nevin Guglielmi, and his son-in-law, Michael Jonczyk. He loved dearly his granddaughters, Ileana and Gabriella.
St. Ann Catholic Church will host a Memorial Service for friends and family on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00PM, 310 N. Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019