Diego, Rene F.
Rene Diego, 61, passed on Dec. 2, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Mario & Graciela and his brother, Mario but is survived by his sister, Hilda, and his children Alex, Mario & Stephanie. Rene truly loved life to the fullest. He was very chatty, inquisitive and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed sports, music, cars and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. A Memorial Mass will be at: Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church - 345 S. Military Trail, WPB, FL 33415 on Dec. 21, 2019 @ 2:00 PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019