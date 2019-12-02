|
|
Friedman, René Sue
René Sue Friedman (née Ruben) lost her seven year, valiant fight with lung cancer on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Friedman for almost fifty years, loving mother to Robin Friedman (Danny Sims) and Ronald Friedman (Allysa) and devoted grandmother to Cal, Myles and Cici Friedman and Camille and Isabel Sims. René leaves behind a large loving family. Born and raised in Chicago, René graduated from University of Illinois where she met and married her husband Bob. After graduation, René and Bob moved to Tampa, FL where they raised their family and René founded and ran The Clay Factory, a regional supplier of pottery materials for institutions and a school for potters and artists. During that time René volunteered with burn patients working with clay and creating their art. Later in life, René and Bob relocated to Jupiter, FL, where René founded the Lifelong Learning Society at Florida Atlantic University. Over the following nineteen years, René grew the program into the largest Lifelong Learning Society in the United States. The program boasts the nation's most diverse subject matter, serving over 10,000 students every year. René said of her students, at any age, they can wake up and say, "I'm going to school today!". René was known for her vision, perseverance, graciousness, warmth, incredible talent to make friends with strangers, and her extraordinary smile and laugh. Memorial Services will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in René's memory to The Susan F. Lasky Foundation (www.laskyfoundation.org).
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois 773-281-5058
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019