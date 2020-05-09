Meltzer, Reyna

Reyna Meltzer of West Hartford, CT died on May 8, 2020 from complications of Covid19.

Reyna was born on October 23, 1927 in New Haven, CT to Sally and Samuel Botwinik. After graduating from Beaver College (now Arcadia University), she married Richard Feldman and raised her family in West Hartford until Dick's death in 1987. Reyna and Dick lived in Worcester, MA throughout the 1950's and 1960's, moving to West Hartford in 1964. Several years after Dick's death, Reyna married Louis Meltzer and moved with him to Florida, where he passed away in 2017.

Family was Reyna's central focus. She was the Nana who hostessed yummy holiday dinners. Family pictures include her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with Louie's kids and their kids. Reyna included everyone.

While Reyna's main 'project' was providing a foundation for the success of her sons Thomas, Steven, and Samuel, she was also a superb needlecrafter. She shared her expertise with friends and customers in her business The Crafty Needle. Reyna was always a sophisticated presence in all of the groups of her many friends. She lent dignity to any event she attended, in both happy times and sad ones.

Reyna is survived by her sons Thomas (Joyce Kamanitz) and Steven (Laura). Her son Samuel (Deborah) predeceased her. Her memory lives on in her grandchildren Sara (Jason Weiner) and Jessie (Justin Prunell) and their children Griffin, Lucas, Gracie (Weiner), Charlie, Ollie and Henry (Prunell). Reyna also cared for step-children Jimmy (Lois and Lauren) Meltzer and Susan (Michael and Daniel) Ahlers. Ricky Farber, Louie's nephew and his wife Jackie, were very special to Reyna. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Botwinik. Grandchildren also include Joshua and Jonathan Feldman.

Reyna's family owes a great debt of gratitude to those heroes and heroines who cared for her at this COVID19 time, including Hartford Hospital CB5 staff, Summerwood Assisted Living staff, Seasons Hospice staff, and Right at Home staff, especially Elaine. Reyna would be the first in line to say "thank you" to them for their gracious efforts.



