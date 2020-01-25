Home

Friedenberg, Rhoda
Rhoda Friedenberg, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Spring, TX. She was formerly of West Palm Beach and was the beloved wife of the late Calvin Friedenberg. Rhoda is survived by two children Todd (Linda) Friedenberg, and Ellen (Will) LeBlanc. She was the loving Nanny of six grandchildren, Amy (John) Clark, SaraJane (Marc) Simon, Barry (Jenny) Friedenberg, Kari (Andrew) Young, Elizabeth (Bryce) Shuler and Shyanne Friedenberg. She was also survived by five amazing great-grandchildren, Logan, Madelyn, Lainey, Callan, and Stevie. Graveside Services will be held 10:45AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach. Visitation to follow. Those wishing to honor Rhoda with a Memorial Contribution are asked to consider the , 3333 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
