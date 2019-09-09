Home

POWERED BY

Services
IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches | Star of David Cemetery of
9321 Memorial Park Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
(561) 627-2277
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Zahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Zahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Zahn Obituary
Zahn, Rhoda
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Rhoda Bershod Zahn, loving mother of three and grandmother of eight, passed away at age 90. Rhoda was born on July 23, 1929 to Morris and Rose Hillman Bershod in Brooklyn, New York. On September 11, 1949, she married Norman Zahn, the boy of her dreams. In 1956 they moved to Merrick, Long Island where they raised their children.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Norman, and dear sister, Sheila Montgomery. She is survived by her children, Abby, Nina, and Evan; her grandchildren, Ivy, Aaron, Joshua, Emily, Jeremy, Hannah, Samuel, and Lucas; and their partners whom she loved like her own, Michael Raff, Eva Carnivale, David Taub, Fabiola Molina, and Kristine Szott.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 FL-7, Boynton Beach, at 10:45AM. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now