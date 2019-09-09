|
|
Zahn, Rhoda
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Rhoda Bershod Zahn, loving mother of three and grandmother of eight, passed away at age 90. Rhoda was born on July 23, 1929 to Morris and Rose Hillman Bershod in Brooklyn, New York. On September 11, 1949, she married Norman Zahn, the boy of her dreams. In 1956 they moved to Merrick, Long Island where they raised their children.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Norman, and dear sister, Sheila Montgomery. She is survived by her children, Abby, Nina, and Evan; her grandchildren, Ivy, Aaron, Joshua, Emily, Jeremy, Hannah, Samuel, and Lucas; and their partners whom she loved like her own, Michael Raff, Eva Carnivale, David Taub, Fabiola Molina, and Kristine Szott.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 FL-7, Boynton Beach, at 10:45AM. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019