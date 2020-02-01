Home

Cornell, Rhonda
Rhonda Holmes Cornell, PhD, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on January 24, 2020 at the Jupiter Pavilion.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home at 4:00PM. Memorial donations may be made in Rhonda's name to Southeast Florida Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995. To view a full obituary visit (www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
