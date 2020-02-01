|
|
Cornell, Rhonda
Rhonda Holmes Cornell, PhD, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on January 24, 2020 at the Jupiter Pavilion.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home at 4:00PM. Memorial donations may be made in Rhonda's name to Southeast Florida Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995. To view a full obituary visit (www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020