Bedoya, Ricardo Alfredo
Dr. Ricardo Alfredo Bedoya passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Asunción, Paraguay on December 4, 1953 to Oscar and Peggy Bedoya, the third of five children. Dr. Bedoya studied medicine at the National University of Asunción in Paraguay, where he graduated at the top of his class. In 1980, he began his post-graduate medical training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Miami and went on to practice cardiology in Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. Dr. Bedoya was a hard worker who strove for excellence and cared deeply about his patients. During his life, he enjoyed playing tennis and snow skiing and will be remembered by his loved ones for his contagious laughter. Dr. Bedoya is survived by his five children Rick, Natalie, Gabe, Chris, and Tyler, and his four siblings Manuel, Graciela, Oscar, and Alberto. The family will be holding a private memorial to comply with social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.
Dr. Ricardo Alfredo Bedoya passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Asunción, Paraguay on December 4, 1953 to Oscar and Peggy Bedoya, the third of five children. Dr. Bedoya studied medicine at the National University of Asunción in Paraguay, where he graduated at the top of his class. In 1980, he began his post-graduate medical training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Miami and went on to practice cardiology in Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. Dr. Bedoya was a hard worker who strove for excellence and cared deeply about his patients. During his life, he enjoyed playing tennis and snow skiing and will be remembered by his loved ones for his contagious laughter. Dr. Bedoya is survived by his five children Rick, Natalie, Gabe, Chris, and Tyler, and his four siblings Manuel, Graciela, Oscar, and Alberto. The family will be holding a private memorial to comply with social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.