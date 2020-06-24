Ricardo Alfredo Bedoya
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bedoya, Ricardo Alfredo
Dr. Ricardo Alfredo Bedoya passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Asunción, Paraguay on December 4, 1953 to Oscar and Peggy Bedoya, the third of five children. Dr. Bedoya studied medicine at the National University of Asunción in Paraguay, where he graduated at the top of his class. In 1980, he began his post-graduate medical training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Miami and went on to practice cardiology in Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. Dr. Bedoya was a hard worker who strove for excellence and cared deeply about his patients. During his life, he enjoyed playing tennis and snow skiing and will be remembered by his loved ones for his contagious laughter. Dr. Bedoya is survived by his five children Rick, Natalie, Gabe, Chris, and Tyler, and his four siblings Manuel, Graciela, Oscar, and Alberto. The family will be holding a private memorial to comply with social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved