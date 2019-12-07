|
|
Blackwell, Richard A.
Richard A. Blackwell "Dick", of Boynton Beach, formerly of West Bloomfield, MI, born March 24, 1937, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 82.
Beloved husband of Dolores Boyajian Blackwell "Lori" for 59 years. Loving father to Richard A. Blackwell, Jr. who shared his birthday (Meredith) of Jupiter, FL and Keri Blackwell Guevara (Walter) of Birmingham, MI. Proud grandfather to Taylor, Owen, Charlie and Drew Blackwell, and Grace, Nic, and Luke Guevara. Loving brother-in-law to Karen Long. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He graduated from Eastern Michigan University and had a successful career as a salesman. He was an avid golfer and lover of all Michigan sports teams. He will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laugh, and kind heart.
Celebration of Life planned for December.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019