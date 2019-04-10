WAGNER, Richard A. Richard A. Wagner, 82, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Mount Laurel, NJ and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Richard was an avid tennis player and a U.S. Army Veteran with a huge heart and great sense of humor who always tried his best to make others laugh and smile. He loved playing poker with friends, watching sports on TV (especially the Phillies!) and spending time at the beach in Ocean City. He is survived by his loving daughter Kathleen Wagner; his previous wife, dear friend and caregiver Doris Wagner Pascale; his sister-in-law Helen Wagner; nephews Walter Wagner IV and David Wagner; niece Elizabeth Wagner, and many other extended family members and dear friends. Services will be held by his family at a later date. At the family's request, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the at ( ). To share your fondest memories and condolences with Richard's family, please visit (www.Givnish.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary