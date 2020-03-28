|
Farkas, Richard Aaron
Richard Aaron Farkas, aged 92, passed away peacefully at his home in West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, March 21, 2020, of natural causes. He was married to Marguerite (née Berkowitz) Farkas until her death in 1998. He is survived by his daughter Regina "Ricki" Harris of Chicago, IL and his son Dr. Jacques N. (Marcia née Bernay) Farkas of Singer Island, FL, and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as follows: Ben (Meghan Eison) Farkas and their children: Miles Isaiah, Jonah Arthur and Sebastian Levi, Shawn (Lauren George) Blumberg and their children: Sidney Blanche and Maxwell Stanley, Dr. Jordan (Lauren) Farkas and their children: Owen Samuel, Leo Miller and Harley Drew, Jason (and Sara Sanchez) Blumberg and their son, Arlo Ray, Michael (and Liz) Farkas and their children: Mila Hayden and Devyn Shea, Adam (Jacqueline) Farkas and their son, Olivier Gray. He is also survived by his brothers, David (Sandra) Farkas of Plantation, FL, Jerry (Celine) Farkas of Israel; and his sister-in-law, Eva (née Berkowitz) Ader of Farmingdale, NY. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, Services and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org) and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (www.ushmm.org). For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or (www.shalom2.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020