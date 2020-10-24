Richard Abajian

Richard Abajian, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away October 10, 2020, at home, with his loving wife Margaret Abajian by his side. Richard is survived by Margaret, his wife of 67 years, his daughters Barrie Roberts and Lori Roehrich, sons-in-law Mark Roberts and Ralph Roehrich and grandchildren Max, Abbey, and Sam.

Richard was born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Fair Lawn, NJ. A proud United States Air Force veteran, Richard enlisted in 1944, completed the Air Force Gunnery School in Las Vegas, NV, specializing in high altitude tail turret aerial gunnery, and subsequently joined the Asian Pacific campaign.

After the war Richard returned to New Jersey and with his brother Vincent founded Electro Nucleonics in 1960, a leader in the design and production of gas centrifuges used by both the government and private industry. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, often entertaining them with his life stories.

Richard will be dearly missed, but his children and grandchildren promise to continue to tell his stories and share his legacy.

A Memorial Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring of 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store