Dalessio, Richard Albert
Richard Albert Dalessio, 83, of Juno Beach, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was the youngest of three children born to Joseph and Josephine on July 29, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio. Richard, a cabinet maker by trade, moved his family from Cleveland, in 1974, to Juno Isles. In 1985, after many years in the construction industry, he established Dalessio Construction. Over the years Richard remained friends with the owners of every house he built. Richard was a devout Catholic and founding member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life his devoted wife of 61 years, JoAnn; three children, Theresa (Keith) Parenteau, Cyndi (John) Lott, Richard (Cristin); seven grandchildren, Marty (Alexis), Melanie (Michael), Ashley (Judd), Emily, Taylor, Maggie, and Vincent; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony and Michael (Anne); brother-in-law, Joseph Kavulis, and many adored nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Richard's name to: The Angleman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504, Tel: 630-978-4245 (www.angelman.org). To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019