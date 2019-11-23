Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dalessio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Albert Dalessio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Albert Dalessio Obituary
Dalessio, Richard Albert
Richard Albert Dalessio, 83, of Juno Beach, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was the youngest of three children born to Joseph and Josephine on July 29, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio. Richard, a cabinet maker by trade, moved his family from Cleveland, in 1974, to Juno Isles. In 1985, after many years in the construction industry, he established Dalessio Construction. Over the years Richard remained friends with the owners of every house he built. Richard was a devout Catholic and founding member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life his devoted wife of 61 years, JoAnn; three children, Theresa (Keith) Parenteau, Cyndi (John) Lott, Richard (Cristin); seven grandchildren, Marty (Alexis), Melanie (Michael), Ashley (Judd), Emily, Taylor, Maggie, and Vincent; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony and Michael (Anne); brother-in-law, Joseph Kavulis, and many adored nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Richard's name to: The Angleman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504, Tel: 630-978-4245 (www.angelman.org). To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -