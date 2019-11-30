|
|
Burk, Richard Bryan
Richard Bryan Burk was born March 26, 1932, Tampa Florida, growing up in Coral Gables, Florida. He passed November 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Thomson; son, Richard Bryan Burk, Jr.; daughters, Cathleen Burk Hedrick (Dale) and Heidi Burk Montanari (Neil); and 5 grandchildren, Burk (Lindsay), Parker, and Cheney Hedrick; Hayley and Patrick Montanari.
Richard (Dick) was an avid Florida Gator where he was secretary of Blue Key, director of Gator Growl, head of the military ball, President of Phi Gam fraternity and inducted to The University of Florida - Hall of Fame. He graduated from UF with a Political Science degree in 1954 and married his college sweetheart of 2 years Carol Thomson where they met in Industrial Management.
He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1956 and went to UF Law School until 1959, furthering his Gator experience and passion.
He moved his growing family to the small town of West Palm Beach where he practiced law until January 1982; then appointed Circuit Court Judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit until he retired January 1998.
While in West Palm Beach, Dick was President of Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach; President of UF Alumni; Charter Member and President of The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; Director of Jaycees; Director of United Way; and other Legal Associations and Civic activities where he was a humble recipient of many awards and recognitions. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM, December 7, 2019, Saturday at Family Church Downton, 1101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The West Palm Beach Kiwanis Foundation - Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019