BUCKNELL, Richard Richard Bucknell, 87, of Lantana, Florida, passed away on May 24, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jean, of 67 years; 3 daughters & their spouses; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 nieces & 1 nephew. Richard graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1949 and the University of Washington in 1953. He then went on to receive a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. Richard served in the Air Force and spent 36 years as an engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He never missed a Huskies basketball game even if it was in the middle of the night and he could hold his breath long enough to wrangle any lobster out from under a rock. Richard expressed his thanks that, on the day before he passed, he got to watch the sunrise over the ocean with Jean. His family is grateful to have had such a thoughtful and caring man in their lives. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019