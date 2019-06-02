Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
For more information about
Richard BUCKNELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BUCKNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BUCKNELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard BUCKNELL Obituary
BUCKNELL, Richard Richard Bucknell, 87, of Lantana, Florida, passed away on May 24, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jean, of 67 years; 3 daughters & their spouses; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 nieces & 1 nephew. Richard graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1949 and the University of Washington in 1953. He then went on to receive a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. Richard served in the Air Force and spent 36 years as an engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He never missed a Huskies basketball game even if it was in the middle of the night and he could hold his breath long enough to wrangle any lobster out from under a rock. Richard expressed his thanks that, on the day before he passed, he got to watch the sunrise over the ocean with Jean. His family is grateful to have had such a thoughtful and caring man in their lives.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now