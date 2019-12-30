|
Bleznak, Richard D.
Richard D. Bleznak, 93, of Birmingham, MI, died on December 28, 2019. The Funeral was be held at The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park, 2425 E. 14 Mile Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Bleznak. Cherished father of Ellen Bleznak-Wiss, Mitchell (Michelle) Bleznak, and the late Steven Marc Bleznak. Loving Papa Richard of Elise (Adam) Kaplan, Bradley (Melissa) Wiss, Adam (Meryl) Bleznak, David (Sonya) Bleznak, and Julia Bleznak. Proud great-grandfather of Blake Kaplan, Brooks Kaplan, Sienna Kaplan, and Frankie Bleznak. Brother of Alan D. (Kathy) Bleznak. For those who wish to further honor the memory of Richard D. Bleznak they may do so by making a contribution to: Richard and Phyllis Bleznak Education Fund at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 27375 Bell Road, Southfield, MI 48034 - 248-357-5544 - (http://www.shaareyzedek.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020