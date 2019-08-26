|
Robinson, Richard Daniel
Richard Daniel "Dick" Robinson, a long time resident of Palm Springs and more recently a resident of Argo Senior Living Haverhill, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 91.
Dick was born on November 2, 1927 to Hugh William and Janet Junkin Robinson in Winston-Salem, NC, the sixth of eight children.
After graduating from high school he served in the Navy at the end of World War II. He married his wife, Elisabeth Ann (Ban) Caldwell in 1950 and they were married for 51 years before she passed away.
They lived in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Kinston, NC, Richmond and Emporia, VA and Baltimore, MD before moving to Miami and then Palm Springs in 1963.
He spent most of his life in electrical sales, retiring from Peninsular Electric Distributors in 1992.
Dick was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church for many years, where he served the church in too many capacities to list. He was also a past member of The Exchange Club and bowled on several leagues.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, infant son William Michael, brothers Bill, Jimmy and David and sister Ella.
He is survived by his dog, Buster, his daughter Betty Fernandez (Val), granddaughters Adriana (Jens) and Cristina, and great-grandchildren Jenson and Naomi, who both share his birthday. Also, a brother Buddy and sisters Kitty and Betty, as well as many nieces and nephews and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at Faith Presbyterian Church, 275 Alemeda Dr, Palm Springs, FL 33461.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019