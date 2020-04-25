Home

Richard David Schmitt

Richard David Schmitt Obituary
Schmitt, Richard David
Richard David Schmitt was called to heaven unexpectedly April 22, 2020 at Palms West Hospital. Born May 5, 1958 to Harry and Veronica Schmitt, he grew up in Harwinton and Torrington, CT. He moved to Palm Beach County in 1978.
Richard had a passion for gardening, Christmas decorating and his family.
He is survived by his loving mother Veronica "Ronnie", sister Charlotte Rebillard, sister LuAnn married to Randy Allen. He leaves behind his companion Douglas Ramirez. Richard's legacy will carry on through his beloved nephew and godson Thomas Allen, and dear niece Emily Allen.
There will be a private celebration and burial in the fall in Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
