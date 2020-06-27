Richard Deem
1955 - 2020
Deem, Richard
Richard Anthony Deem, age 65, of Boynton Beach, FL, went to be with his Lord on May 28, 2020. He was born to his parents, Trevor and Marcella Deem (RIP both), on April 10, 1955 in Dennison, OH. He is survived by his beloved wife and devoted caregiver, Tabitha Deem; four children Melani Beringer, Yvonne Deem, Eric Deem (Lauren), and Katrina Deem; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and also two fur-babies Cookie and Amber Deem. He had seven siblings - Trevor "Skip" Deem (RIP), Michael Deem, Mary Ann Warner, Timothy Deem, George Deem (Barbara), Thomas Deem (Wanda), and James Deem (Tammy).
A private memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at Abundant Life Church in Margate, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
