Obituary Condolences Flowers BAKER, Richard Dennis Richard Dennis Baker, "Dick", born December 7, 1949 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, departed his beloveds on December 5, 2018 at the age of 68. His passing leaves a deep chasm of loss and grief for his wife, Betty Ann "B.A.", his son, Keith "Mac", Dick's parents, brothers, friends and extended family. Dick was such a truly unique person with an extraordinary brain, an astounding mind, and a heart as big as the world. Those who knew him believed he could do anything, because he so often did. We believed he could fix anything, because he always did. He gave his entire self to everyone. He gave all he had to give. Now he is in us and we carry him forward in our lives, dedicated to bringing the best of him to what we do and who we are. Dick lived with his wife, B.A., in their Jupiter home, where they had moved from Fort Lauderdale with their son Mac in 2000. Eldest son to Keith and June Baker, Dick was born to a very special place and time in 1949 midwestern Canada; his early years in Regina, Weyburn and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Dick was a spellbinding storyteller, often surrounded by acquaintances, new and old friends and family who loved to hear his descriptions of his early life on the prairies. He told of times spent on his maternal grandparents' farm, the influence and idolization of his grandfather, his first cigar at a tender age and the consequences. There were wooden sidewalks over muddy streets and a horse-drawn "honey wagon" that hauled away the chamber pots. Ice blocks from frozen lakes were delivered by wagon for the icebox. Dick's stories of his family's three years in the early 60's in Shefferville, Labrador, Quebec were every bit as engaging; describing tunneling through mountains of snow, epic killer blizzards, frostbite, long arctic nights and long summer days, mosquitoes and black flies that would drive a man mad. He told of his Inuit friend named "Refrigerator", of mid-winter camping trips to be rescued from, sharing the adventure with his two younger brothers and living in a mobile home in the arctic while their father, Keith, ran an upper ionic research station and mother, June, kept home and hearth in this chapter of adventure in the family's story. In the mid to late 60's, Dick played high school football at Hanover High, in Hanover, NH, while his parents worked for Dartmouth College. As an Engineering student at McGill University in Montreal, on a football scholarship, Dick co--captained the "Redmen" Freshman football team. Heading to Seattle to work for Boeing, Dick was met with the crash of the aerospace industry of the 70's. Shifting his focus to photojournalism, grew his hair long, donned bell-bottom jeans, started a commune and a landscaping company, hiring some of the laid-off Boeing engineers. Seeking a fresh start, a solo cross-country drive with his two cats brought him back East, where he settled on the top of a hill in Thetford, VT, seeking solitude. There he was introduced to B.A. by longtime, dear mutual friends, and so began their life of more than 40 years together. In a move to be closer to B.A. entering college in Baltimore, Dick relocated to Easton, PA, to work for Taylor-Wharton Iron and Steel Company as a stamper. He swung a sledge hammer for eight hours a day, holding a die in one hand and hitting it as hard as he could to imprint the ID numbers on the gas cylinders manufactured by the company. Moving to Duxbury, MA, Dick and B.A. managed the North Hill Country Club in mid'70s. Saving all their money, they bought "Tai-Fu", a 29-foot, double-planked mahogany-on-oak sloop, handcrafted in Japan in 1959, of Eldridge McGinnis design. They learned to sail in Buzzard's Bay and embarked on a circumnavigation of the globe on November 15, 1978, from Marion, MA. Docking in Fort Lauderdale, Dick was then swept up by the rip-tide of the Miami Vice 80's and self-described as "an entrepreneur with pirate tendencies, for which I was both rewarded and punished." In the 90's, Dick charted a course to live a life centered in the Marine Industry, guided by the values of hard, honest work and contributing wholeheartedly to family and community. He began with jobs in yacht construction and then founded his own marine service company, "Nautical Southeast". Moving his family to Jupiter, FL, in 2000, for Mac to have the best education, Dick continued to work and give his all. He took his family on many special trips and visits with relatives and friends, supported B.A.'s Healing Touch Buddies, played the neighborhood Santa, and became an American Citizen. Weighted by years of chronic disability, pain, illness and injury, Dick still managed to provide for, to protect and to serve so many. He will be deeply missed by each of us that knew and loved him. Survived by his loving parents Patricia June Dennison Baker and Keith Dennis Baker of Beaconsfield, PQ, Richard's beloveds, Betty Ann Mac Lean Baker, wife and #1 son, Keith Mac Lean Baker. Brothers Donald Robert Baker and Sharon of Mansfield, MA and John Paul Baker and Deborah of Vernon, BC, his Uncle Gerry Dennison and Aunt Carol Dennison. Predeceased by his grandparents, Elmer and Hazel Dennison of Assiniboia Saskatchewan, grandparents, Dennis Cecil Baker, England, and Louse Cooper Baker Banzhaf, England and Florida. Aunt Joyce Phyllis Baker Strohm, Armstrong, B.C. Aunt Shirley Rosemary Baker Little, Columbus Georgia. Uncle Eric Baker, Banbury, England, Uncle" Billy" Gordon Dennison, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, uncle Lorne Dennison Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, Uncle Earl Dennison Assiniboia Saskatchewan, Uncle Don Dennison, Edmonton, Alberta. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 3:00PM, at Unity Church in the Gardens, 550 Bush Road, Jupiter, FL 33458. Light refreshments and a gathering of family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Richard's two favorite charities in his honor and memory: Healing Touch Buddies (www.healiingtouchbuddies.org) or Blowing Rocks Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/blowing-rocks-preserve/). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019