LUCADAMO, Sr., Richard E. On Friday, March 22, 2019, Richard Edward Lucadamo, Sr. passed away at the age of 78, at his home in Juno Beach, FL surrounded by his wife and children. Richard was born on November 16, 1940 in Mount Vernon, NY to Gino Lucadamo, Sr. and Phyllis (nee Mongarello). Until his retirement, Richard was the co-owner of Gino Lucadamo & Sons, Inc. in Mount Vernon, NY.He is predeceased by his first wife, Audrey Korchma whom he married on June 25, 1961. Audrey and Richard were the parents of four children Richard, Jr. (Susan), Michael, Jennifer Rieger (Robert) and Kenneth. Richard resided in Millwood NY, until the death of his beloved wife Audrey on December 12, 2006. He has since resided in his homes by the ocean in Juno Beach, FL and Westerly, RI. On March 27, 2011, he married Mary Ann Pierce. Together the happy couple traveled extensively throughout Ireland, Italy, France and Greece, as well as many other locales throughout the United States and Caribbean. As a devoted Christian, he was a faithful parishioner of St. Clare's Church in Westerly, RI and St. Patrick's Church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Through the years Richard generously helped many people. He enjoyed golfing, travel, dining and was also an avid reader. Richard was predeceased by his parents, brother Gino, daughter-in-law Diane and wife Audrey. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Ann, four children, 12 grandchildren, brother Robert, sister Rose Mary, several cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, and close friend Fred Morlok. The family will receive friends at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, NY on Friday, March 29, 2PM - 4PM and 6PM - 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10AM at St. Joseph's Church, 95 Plum Brook Road, Somers, NY. Entombment will follow at Ferncliff Mausoleum, 280-284 Secor Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019