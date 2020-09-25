Hanna, Richard Earl
Richard Earl Hanna, of Palm Beach Gardens, age 56, passed peacefully September 21, 2020 under the care of Trustbridge at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Richard was born in Pomona, California, to Richard and Earlene Hanna, along with sister Cherie Hanna Bryant, and brother Edward Scott Hanna. The family soon moved to Florida where Richard spent the remainder of his life.
Richard was a reputable small business owner for 20 plus years in the Palm Beach Gardens area. He had a passion for construction, his lifelong profession, and was very respected by all of his clients and a mentor to his employees who have been with him many years. Other passions included playing poker, fishing and diving, as he was an avid water enthusiast who even had his captains license. He would spend most of his free time on his boat fishing with family and friends. He was a proud member of the West Palm Beach Fishing Club.
Richard was an amazing father and his children, Corinne Hanna and Daniel Hanna, were the apple of his eye. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone at any time. He loved to enjoy a good meal with his family.
He had an Infectious personality, and his laugh would light up a room. He has impacted many lives in his short period of time here on earth. He endured a lot of health issues, and should be commended for his strength and courage.
Richard is predeceased in death by his mother Earlene Hanna, and survived by his two children Corinne and Daniel Hanna, father Richard Hanna, sister Cherie Hanna Bryant and Jeff Bryant, brother Edward Scott Hanna, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation, the charitable affiliate of the West Palm Beach Fishing Club, P.O. Box 468, West Palm Beach, FL 33402, 561.832.6780.
(www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org
).