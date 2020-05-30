Chapdelaine, Richard F.A Well-lived life of Service to God, Country, and Family.Richard F. Chapdelaine passed away at his home in Jupiter, FL on May 24, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Therese "Terry", his children, Deidre Brodt (James) and Peter Chapdelaine, five grandchildren, Michael (Marguerite), Richard, Christina, Kristin (Scott Nelson) and Josh Chapdelaine, and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Blake Brodt.For over fifty years Mr. Chapdelaine and Therese resided in Manhasset, NY. In 2018, they moved to Jupiter, FL.Richard F. "Chappy" Chapdelaine was born in the Bronx in New York City on January 2, 1925. After graduating from St. John's Prep High School in Brooklyn, NY in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, he served in the European Theater of Operations during World War II with the 466 Bomb Group, 785th Squadron Crew #555 in the Eighth Air Force based in England. From there he flew thirty-five missions as a Tail Gunner on a B-24 Liberator over France and Germany during the Normandy campaign, the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhineland and the battle of Berlin. His military decorations included the Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the American Campaign Medal, the European, African, the Middle East Campaign Medal with four oak leaf clusters and the World War II Victory Medal. Mr. Chapdelaine was the last surviving member of his B-24 bomber crew with the 466th Bomber Group, and a life-long member of the 8th Airforce Association.After his honorable discharge from the service in 1945 Mr. Chapdelaine attended Niagara University under the G.I. Bill, earning a BA in Business in 1949, and later received an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from Niagara University in 1987, the University's Alumni Man of the Year Award in 1989, and the Dunleavy Award in 1999, for his outstanding career accomplishments and charitable service. Mr. Chapdelaine also received an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from Saint John's University in 1984. He was a charter member of the Founders Society at St. John's and also a Trustee Emeritus at both St. John's and Niagara Universities. He and Terry were lifelong supporters of the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentian order) and were designated affiliates of the Congregation of the Mission, a rare distinction bestowed on select members of the laity.Beginning his storied professional career in the securities industry, Mr. Chapdelaine joined the firm of J.J. Kenny as one of its first employees in 1949. After 17 years, he founded Chapdelaine & Co., where he served as Chairman of the Board for over fifty years. During those decades, he expanded the firm into Chapdelaine Companies which included providing broker services to the corporate and government bond markets in addition to the municipal bond market. Throughout his long and successful business career he provided many students from St. John's and Niagara with the opportunity to work and develop their careers at his company. Many successful careers were started at the Chapdelaine Companies.Mr. Chapdelaine's commitment to service extended to various community and faith-based organizations. He and Terry were lifelong members of the congregation of the Church of St. Mary in Manhasset where he was involved in many fundraising activities and church ministries. He served as a member of the Advisory Board of Astoria Federal Savings and Saint Francis Hospital, and was also a member of the Knights of Malta and Knights of the Holy Sepulcher of the Roman Catholic Church. His charitable works and legendary generosity were recognized many times by various organizations.As an avid golf enthusiast, Mr. Chapdelaine was a Trustee of Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH and a founding member of the Sebonack Club in Southampton, NY as well as a long-term member of The National Golf Links of America in Southampton, NY, Deepdale Golf Club on Long Island and Waterville Golf Links in Ireland. Additionally, he served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Bears Club in Jupiter, FL. His love of the sport was intertwined with many long-standing business and personal relationships.Our country, our Universities, our Province and many lives were made better by the impact and legacy of Dick Chapdelaine. During his exceptional life he touched innumerable lives and was in turn touched by them. May he rest in peace.In light of circumstances, funeral services will be for immediate family only. A memorial celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at a future date.