Flood, Richard F.
It is with the deepest sorrow to inform you that on September 2, 2020, Richard F. Flood of Jupiter, FL passed away at the age of 86, after suffering a second stroke. Richard "Dick" was so much loved and will be loved throughout eternity. He was a wonderful, loving, and very generous man and was always there for anyone who needed help. Dick grew up in Massachusetts and attended Holy Family Grade and High School, Mt. St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI, and St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT. After graduation, he moved to Gloucester, MA and became involved in the commercial fishing industry helping to manage thirteen vessels. Richard then joined his father's insurance company and became a top executive at Mariner's Insurance Agency, servicing commercial owned fishing vessels. He was so involved in the industry that he decided to buy and manage his own commercial scalloping vessel. He went on to take part in the building and owning of four more scallop vessels. In 2002, Dick moved to Jupiter and was still involved in the business but slowly retiring. A sports enthusiast, he loved Patriot's football and Boston Celtic's basketball. One of his best interests was in horse racing and he went on to own three beautiful race horses. Richard loved Irish music and loved to sing the songs with his wife. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Anyone who met him wanted to be his friend.
Richard is survived by his loving, devoted wife and best friend for fifty wonderful years, Marian; three children, Kevin Flood of Nevada, Kathleen (Martin) Moore of Brisbane, Australia, and Maureen (Robert) Siciliano of Massachusetts; and two lovely granddaughters, Isabella and Victoria.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com
