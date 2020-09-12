1/1
Richard F. Flood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flood, Richard F.
It is with the deepest sorrow to inform you that on September 2, 2020, Richard F. Flood of Jupiter, FL passed away at the age of 86, after suffering a second stroke. Richard "Dick" was so much loved and will be loved throughout eternity. He was a wonderful, loving, and very generous man and was always there for anyone who needed help. Dick grew up in Massachusetts and attended Holy Family Grade and High School, Mt. St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI, and St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT. After graduation, he moved to Gloucester, MA and became involved in the commercial fishing industry helping to manage thirteen vessels. Richard then joined his father's insurance company and became a top executive at Mariner's Insurance Agency, servicing commercial owned fishing vessels. He was so involved in the industry that he decided to buy and manage his own commercial scalloping vessel. He went on to take part in the building and owning of four more scallop vessels. In 2002, Dick moved to Jupiter and was still involved in the business but slowly retiring. A sports enthusiast, he loved Patriot's football and Boston Celtic's basketball. One of his best interests was in horse racing and he went on to own three beautiful race horses. Richard loved Irish music and loved to sing the songs with his wife. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Anyone who met him wanted to be his friend.
Richard is survived by his loving, devoted wife and best friend for fifty wonderful years, Marian; three children, Kevin Flood of Nevada, Kathleen (Martin) Moore of Brisbane, Australia, and Maureen (Robert) Siciliano of Massachusetts; and two lovely granddaughters, Isabella and Victoria.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved