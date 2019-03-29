SUNDOOK, Richard F. Richard "Dickie" F. Sundook, 85, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2019 at his home in Delray Beach, FL, peacefully with family by his side. He is survived by his beautiful and beloved wife, Phyllis (Averbuck) Sundook, his children, Jason and wife Kimberly Sundook of Wellington, FL, Ellen and husband Bob Goff of Kihei, HI, and Marc Sundook of Pompano Beach, FL. He is also survived by his sister Linda Wise and husband Larry of Holliston, MA and his five grandchildren, Jared, Sam, Erin, Ben, and Zach. He was predeceased by his parents Julius and Pearl Sundook and brother Melvin Sundook. Raised in Roxbury and Mattapan, MA Richard graduated from Boston University and proudly served in the Massachusetts National Guard before he began his family life in Canton, MA, where he resided for 45 years. Dickie was the proud founder of Skyview Antenna Service, the Boston area's premier provider of television enhancement services for almost 50 years. Known as a master storyteller and collector of friends from all walks of life, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services 3:00PM Friday, March 29 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484. Donations in his memory may be made to the or to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (www.trustbridgefoundation.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary