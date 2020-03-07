|
Hardman, Richard G.
Richard G. Hardman "Rich" "Witchard", who was born on September 19, 1944 in Passaic, New Jersey and who then passed away on February 13, 2020 in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Richard is survived by his wife of 30 years Maxine Hardman, and his mother Mary Hardman, his daughter Lisa Hancock, son Richard Hardman, and his step-daughters Andrea Crawford and Aimee Incao, and his six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister Barbara Kloss and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Samuel Hardman, and his brother Edward Hardman.
Richard was married for over 30 years to Maxine, he had an Associates' Degree in Culinary Arts and another Associates' Degree in International Baking and Pastry from New England Tech.
Richard was a retired Pastry Chef and Baker and was also a Psychic Medium who did client readings for hundreds of clients worldwide.
Donations may be made to the and the March of Dimes in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020