Gilmore, Richard
Richard Gilmore, 92, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 30, 1927; son of the late Robert and Clara Gilmore. He married Betty Jean "BJ" Bradley in 1950 and together they shared 63 years of marriage.
He received his education from Palm Beach High School and went on join the US Merchant Marines. He was employed by and co-owner of Gilmore Electric Company in West Palm Beach, FL.
Richard enjoyed tennis, boating/fishing, motorcycles and spending time in the mountains of western North Carolina. He was involved and used his talents, in the Lord's work at Palm Bible Chapel in North Palm Beach, FL.
He was predeceased by his wife Betty Jean Gilmore in 2013. He is survived by his children Michael (Grace) Gilmore, Dennis (Marsha) Gilmore and Debbie (Phil) Woodard; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to (floridadiabetescamp.org) or (musicandmemory.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020