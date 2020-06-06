Richard Hakalow
1930 - 2020
Hakalow, Richard
June 5, 1930 - June 4, 2020
Richard passed at Seasons Hospice, Pembroke Pines, FL. Born in Dearborn, MI, moved to Florida in 1958. He was a member of First Baptist Church West Palm Beach, life member and past Commander of DAV Chapter #42. Retired in 1988 from the Lake Worth Post Office after 30 years of service as a letter carrier.
Preceded in death by wife Gladys Hakalow in 2004. Survived by four children Mark (Nancy), John, Raymond and Maureen; grandchildren Linda Forman and Jessica Konkler, great-grandchild Ben Twardy, stepchildren Bill Treadwell and Ruth Rose. Burial Service 11:00AM June 9, 2020. Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
