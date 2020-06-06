Hakalow, Richard
June 5, 1930 - June 4, 2020
Richard passed at Seasons Hospice, Pembroke Pines, FL. Born in Dearborn, MI, moved to Florida in 1958. He was a member of First Baptist Church West Palm Beach, life member and past Commander of DAV Chapter #42. Retired in 1988 from the Lake Worth Post Office after 30 years of service as a letter carrier.
Preceded in death by wife Gladys Hakalow in 2004. Survived by four children Mark (Nancy), John, Raymond and Maureen; grandchildren Linda Forman and Jessica Konkler, great-grandchild Ben Twardy, stepchildren Bill Treadwell and Ruth Rose. Burial Service 11:00AM June 9, 2020. Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.
June 5, 1930 - June 4, 2020
Richard passed at Seasons Hospice, Pembroke Pines, FL. Born in Dearborn, MI, moved to Florida in 1958. He was a member of First Baptist Church West Palm Beach, life member and past Commander of DAV Chapter #42. Retired in 1988 from the Lake Worth Post Office after 30 years of service as a letter carrier.
Preceded in death by wife Gladys Hakalow in 2004. Survived by four children Mark (Nancy), John, Raymond and Maureen; grandchildren Linda Forman and Jessica Konkler, great-grandchild Ben Twardy, stepchildren Bill Treadwell and Ruth Rose. Burial Service 11:00AM June 9, 2020. Quattlebaum Funeral Home, Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.