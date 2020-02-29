|
|
Campbell, Richard John
Richard John Campbell, 72, of Greer, SC, formerly of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on February 22, 2020 surrounded by love and affection from his wife Dottie, his son Shane and his daughters Aubrey and Lindsay following a brief illness. Richard was predeceased by his parents John and Peggy Campbell and his sister Dale Sell. He is survived by his beloved wife Dottie; son Shane Campbell (Aimee), daughters Aubrey Cartwright and Lindsay (Bo) Youngblood; beloved grandchildren include, Brand, Colin and Drew Campbell; Bryce, Ella and Banks Cartwright and Campbell Youngblood. Richard also leaves six siblings, Barbara Roth, Michael (Kathy-Jo) Campbell, Janice (John) Zaehring, Meg Campbell, Stephen (Celeste) Campbell and several nieces and nephews.
His family will celebrate his life on March 6, 2020 in Columbia, SC, at the Eastminister Presbyterian Church at 2:00PM. A reception will follow. Donations can be made to FAVOR Greenville, 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 303 - Greenville, SC 29607, an organization close to Richard's heart.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020