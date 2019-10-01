|
|
Del Russo, Richard John
Richard John Del Russo, 83, passed away at his home in Wellington, FL on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from the results of a stroke. He was born on April 6, 1936 in Seneca Falls, NY to Anthony and Antoinette (Molinari) Del Russo.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Frank Del Russo. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith B. Del Russo, daughter Julie Del Russo, son David Del Russo, sisters Janet Labrato (Joe), Joan Curry, Ann Ottermiller (Bill), and many loving nieces and nephews.
A mass of remembrance will be celebrated 9:30AM Saturday, October 5 at St. Rita's Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Lakeside Funeral Home, Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019