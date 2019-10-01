Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home & Cremation Care
11347 Okeechobee Blvd
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 557 4739
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Del Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Del Russo Obituary
Del Russo, Richard John
Richard John Del Russo, 83, passed away at his home in Wellington, FL on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from the results of a stroke. He was born on April 6, 1936 in Seneca Falls, NY to Anthony and Antoinette (Molinari) Del Russo.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Frank Del Russo. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith B. Del Russo, daughter Julie Del Russo, son David Del Russo, sisters Janet Labrato (Joe), Joan Curry, Ann Ottermiller (Bill), and many loving nieces and nephews.
A mass of remembrance will be celebrated 9:30AM Saturday, October 5 at St. Rita's Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Lakeside Funeral Home, Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now