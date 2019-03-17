|
LEGGETT, Richard John Richard John Leggett, 87, passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1932 to Ernest and Catherine Leggett. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy. Richard was an avid golfer and a member of PGA National for 30 years. He had his pilots license and enjoyed fishing for many years on his boat. He designed and built an 18 hole golf course (Valley Green) in Pennsylvania and was a land developer building homes and townhouses. Richard is survived by his wife Suzanne, his brother Thomas Leggett, his children Debra Dieter, Russell Leggett, Valerie McGuire, Lynn Craker, seven grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren. Any gifts in his memory may be directed to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019