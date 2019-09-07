Home

Peterson, Richard John
Richard John Peterson of Lake Worth, Florida, a native of Syracuse, New York, died August 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68. He leaves behind his soul mate and wife of 40 years Aimee (née Rothenburg), daughter Julie and two sisters, Roxanne (Daily) and Rosilyn (Gillett). His friends cannot be counted.
A 1970 graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School, Rich attended Auburn Community College and Oswego State College.
Rich was a true entrepreneur and loved new beginnings. He had five business ventures during his life, the Sub Pub, Smarty Pants, The Drafty Dog, Fairway Auto Sales and Press Products Group. Rich's long term career was the wholesale automobile business. Primarily a corporate buyer, Rich loved the fast and ever-changing pace of the auctions. He also kept his passion for real estate from his early years working at Eagan Real Estate and enjoyed buying and rehabbing houses.
Cemetery services will be private. Please view photos from Rich's life, share a memory and leave condolences at (http://rememberrich.blogspot.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
