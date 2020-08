Or Copy this URL to Share

Julylia, Richard

Mr. Richard Julylia passed away peacefully on Friday, August, 14, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in 1941 in Lackawanna, NY. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lucille Julylia of 56 years, son Richard Julylia Jr, daughter Deborah Julylia - Lofgren, his beloved grandchildren Dakota Julylia, Savannah Julylia, and Sloane Lofgren. You will always be our guardian angel.



