Conover, Richard Kenneth
Dr. Richard Kenneth Conover, of Glen Allen, VA, formerly Jupiter, FL, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020 at 6:25PM. He was a few weeks shy of his 76th birthday.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Richard B. Conover and Ramona Villella Leadbetter. Richard "Pepper", was born in Erie, PA and graduated from McDowell High School in 1963. He briefly served as a police officer with the Millcreek Police Department.
Richard attended Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and then earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree from Logan College of Chiropractic in Missouri.
Dr. Conover moved to Florida in 1975 and provided chiropractic care to patients in the Jupiter and Tequesta, FL areas for over 25 years.
In 2011, Dr. Conover moved to the Richmond, VA area to be closer to his family.
Dr. Conover is survived by his former spouse, Kathleen (née Chrzanowski) of Glen Allen, VA, daughter Kimberly Conover Dickerson (Wesley) of Ashland, VA, son Daniel (Yoshiko) of Nagano, Japan, and daughter Rebecca of Jupiter, FL.
He leaves behind six grandchildren (including first born Bryanna Murray of Port St. Lucie, FL) and one great-granddaughter, Mikayla.
In his final days, Dr. Conover was lovingly cared for by his former spouse and friend Kathleen, and daughter Kimberly.
There will be no funeral services, but a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with final expenses. Please make checks payable to KC Conover, 1134 Ashford Park Dr., Glen Allen, VA 23059. You can also make a donation to Richmond SPCA in Dr. Conover's name, Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220.
W3RKC to W4AAY, W3RKC to W4AAY, W3RKC to W4AAY. SIERRA KILO.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020