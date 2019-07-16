Home

Richard Krieg, July 13, 2019, at age 89. Predeceased by his parents, Alvin B. and Minnie Krieg, brother Alvin Krieg, sister Marion Becker, and grandchildren Jeremy Sangster and Peter Krieg. He is survived by his loving wife Vicki, sister Ann VanderBrooke, children James, Rick (Sharon), Donald (Valerie), Nancy Walsh, Patricia Sangster (Steve), and Mary Cammon, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
Richard's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clare's Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach on July 19, 2019 at 11:00AM.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Meridian Park Clubhouse, 3001 Meridian Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 immediately after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Trustbridge Hospice (formerly Hospice of Palm Beach County), 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
