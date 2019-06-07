LABRIOLA, Richard Greenacres, FL. Peacefully passed away May 3, 2019 after a sudden illness. Born in Shelton, CT in 1939 as the only child to Michael & Antoinette Labriola. He attended William Hall HS, graduating in 1957 and served in the Army at Ft Bragg, GA from 1961-62, after which he became a barber and hair stylist. Richard re-located from West Hartford, CT to Greenacres in 1999 and was a loyal friend to all that knew him. For his closest of friends, He was known as "The King of Mirth!" He was a man of the Arts - an artist and an afficionado of all artistic enterprises, including love of art galleries/museums, concerts, films, and drama. He particularly was fond of dance and music of the 1940's & 50's. Burial arrangements have been made by Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for Richard (aka Ricardo) to be laid to rest at the local Veterans cemetery on June 14, 2019 with a grave site memorial service at 2PM. He will be greatly missed by his friends and acquaintances for his zest for life and for his good sense of humor. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary