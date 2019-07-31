|
|
Richard "Buddy" Lawson, Jr., age 82, of Greenacres, Florida. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County following an extended illness.
A retired Truck Operator for Glory Tile Company.
Homegoing Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 221 N.W. 8th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL. Friends may call one hour prior to service time at the church mentioned above. Interment at Boynton Beach Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019