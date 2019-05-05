|
MANSELL, Richard Dick Mansell, of Cresthaven, West Palm Beach, passed away at Bethesda Medical Center in Boynton Beach, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He is survived by five sons: Rick (Carole), Jerry, Mark (Sandy), TJ, and Mike (Jean). Dick served in the US Navy during WW II as a torpedo man on submarines. He retired after 25 years as a Palm Beach County building inspector. Dick trained dogs in obedience and was a two time national champion. There will be a "Celebration of Life" at the Cresthaven Clubhouse at 2885 Ashley Dr E, West Palm Beach on June 8, 2019 between 10:00AM and 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Obedience Training Club of Palm Beach County for the "Dick Mansell / Mary Jane Kelley Award" at (www.otcpbc.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 5, 2019