TURNER, Richard Michael Richard Michael "Mike" Turner, 79, of Alpharetta, GA passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mike was a graduate of Purdue University and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years in sales and marketing with Rohm and Haas of Philadelphia, PA, and held various positions in the printing industry for 25 years in West Palm Beach. Mike was also an avid golfer and enjoyed sightseeing, going to art shows, home decorating, shopping and trying new restaurants. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful friend to many. Survivors include his wife of 31 years Debbie Turner of Alpharetta; sister Sue McCully of New Jersey; brother Ted Turner of San Diego, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services, with military honors, will be held Saturday, May 18, at 11:00AM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (https://alz.org/) and/or Seasons Hospice, 8013 Majors Road; Cumming, GA 30041, (https://www.seasons.org/). Condolences may be made at (www.ingramfuneralhome.com) Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 17, 2019