Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Michael TURNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Michael TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Richard Michael Richard Michael "Mike" Turner, 79, of Alpharetta, GA passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mike was a graduate of Purdue University and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years in sales and marketing with Rohm and Haas of Philadelphia, PA, and held various positions in the printing industry for 25 years in West Palm Beach. Mike was also an avid golfer and enjoyed sightseeing, going to art shows, home decorating, shopping and trying new restaurants. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful friend to many. Survivors include his wife of 31 years Debbie Turner of Alpharetta; sister Sue McCully of New Jersey; brother Ted Turner of San Diego, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services, with military honors, will be held Saturday, May 18, at 11:00AM at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (https://alz.org/) and/or Seasons Hospice, 8013 Majors Road; Cumming, GA 30041, (https://www.seasons.org/). Condolences may be made at (www.ingramfuneralhome.com) Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now