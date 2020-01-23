Home

More Obituaries for Richard Evans
Richard N. Evans Jr.

Richard N. Evans Jr. Obituary
Evans, Jr., Richard N.
Richard N. Evans, Jr., age 68, passed away Sun., Jan. 12, 2020.
He was born April 28, 1951. Richard served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He is survived by sons, Richard lll and Daniel; nine grandchildren; sisters Terry and June, brother Ben; brothers-in-law Michel and Frank; two nieces and longtime friend/partner, Judy. He was very proud of his sons and loved spending time and fishing with them. He will be sadly missed! Rest in peace brother and we love you.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
