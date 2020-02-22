Home

Richard Norton, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away February 7, 2020. His wife of 60 years, Nerita, passed in 2015. He was born in Michigan June 25, 1931. He was a veteran of the Korean War in Army Intelligence. Richard was an accomplished actor, model, author, and avid art painter. He is survived by his two daughters, Leslie Prestoy and Patricia Norton, and four grandchildren. Donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
